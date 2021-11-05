Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in October

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dream Impact Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Dream Impact Trust has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

