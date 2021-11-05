DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

