Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 625.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $613,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares in the company, valued at $931,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT opened at $30.48 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.46 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.