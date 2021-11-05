DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.
DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
