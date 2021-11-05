DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $101.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

DD opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

