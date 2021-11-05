Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €48.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.60 ($51.29).

ETR:DUE opened at €39.38 ($46.33) on Thursday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a fifty-two week high of €44.08 ($51.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 134.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.19.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

