Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

BROS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BROS opened at $69.71 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

