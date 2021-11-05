Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.76, but opened at $18.98. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 43,099 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 49,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $597,970.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,444 shares in the company, valued at $680,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,368,268 shares of company stock worth $58,486,855 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.