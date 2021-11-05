DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that DZS will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

