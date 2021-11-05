Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.85

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.85 and last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

