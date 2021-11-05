EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.010-$6.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.22. 224,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,754. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $130.93 and a one year high of $201.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

