EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.11. The stock had a trading volume of 12,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $201.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

