easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 760 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 802.83 ($10.49).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 619.80 ($8.10) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 517.80 ($6.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 702.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,548.15.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

