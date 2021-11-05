Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.25. Eaton has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eaton by 193.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 195,717 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

