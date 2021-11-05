eBoost Trading 22.8% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $1,198.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.32 or 0.00326049 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001955 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

