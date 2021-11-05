EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Reaches $621,254.78

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $621,254.78 and $16,119.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00242959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

