Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of Edison International worth $175,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Edison International by 434.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,127,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 689,604 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,816,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,027,000 after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

