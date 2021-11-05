Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EFGSY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

Eiffage stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

