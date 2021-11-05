Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.09. 4,880,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

