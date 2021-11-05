Electrocomponents’ (EENEF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EENEF. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $$13.95 on Friday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

