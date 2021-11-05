Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,278.38 ($16.70).

Shares of LON ECM traded down GBX 3.29 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,203.71 ($15.73). 273,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,148. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,093.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.41. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

