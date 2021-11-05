Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,240.43 ($16.21).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,416 ($18.50) to GBX 1,383 ($18.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday.

ECM opened at GBX 1,204 ($15.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,093.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,055.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. Electrocomponents has a 52 week low of GBX 725 ($9.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,217 ($15.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 43.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

