Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Announces Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,747. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $6,108,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.68.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

