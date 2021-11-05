Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Elevate Credit updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE ELVT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.83. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,148. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $105,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elevate Credit stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Elevate Credit worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 37.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

