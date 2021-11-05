Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $52,419,900.00 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80.

On Monday, August 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 104,711 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $28,010,192.50.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.96. 136,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

