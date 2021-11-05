Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 79,087 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
