Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 79,087 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.