Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Elkem ASA stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.