eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Ltd Ginola Sells 18,718 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eMagin alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 34,730 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $90,992.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Ltd Ginola sold 300 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $720.00.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $5.42.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 18.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.