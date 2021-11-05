Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,512,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $50.93 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

