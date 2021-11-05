Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.04.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.61. 42,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,386. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.24. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $69.17 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

