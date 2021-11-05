EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 205,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.8% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

