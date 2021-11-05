Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$53.49 and last traded at C$52.16, with a volume of 2795253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.23.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$105.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

