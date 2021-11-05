Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 951,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,121. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

