Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.54

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 160796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

