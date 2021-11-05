Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,652. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.20. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $120,796.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Recovery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.07% of Energy Recovery worth $13,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

