Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Raymond James

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.48.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 160,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.98. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $9.81.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 10.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Enerplus by 87.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enerplus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Enerplus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

