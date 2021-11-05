Engine Capital Management LP Invests $87,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $424,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $3,281,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $870,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $25.66 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock worth $1,418,773 over the last three months.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

