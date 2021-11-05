Engine Capital Management LP Sells 31,148 Shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Engine Capital Management LP cut its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,148 shares during the period. GP Strategies makes up about 1.5% of Engine Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Engine Capital Management LP’s holdings in GP Strategies were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 344,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 245,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPX shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. GP Strategies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

