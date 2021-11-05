Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $321,746.00 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Enigma has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.28 million and $321,746.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00316574 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004108 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

