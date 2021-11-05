EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,396,000 after buying an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after buying an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,972,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

