EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 20,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,198. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $93,000. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.