Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6,443.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,656 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $18,897,125. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $242.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.05 and a 1 year high of $243.12.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

