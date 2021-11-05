Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich Purchases 7,500 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 188,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after buying an additional 168,969 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

