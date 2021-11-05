Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Announces Earnings Results

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

NYSE:EVA traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 59,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $70.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enviva Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

