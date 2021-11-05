EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.00 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

