EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy exploration company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by 110.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

EOG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,200,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,561. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

