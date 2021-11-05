EOS Force (EOSC) Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS Force has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $26.86 million and $250,826.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

