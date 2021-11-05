Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $915.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $892.65.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $792.93. 4,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $820.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $796.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,264. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

