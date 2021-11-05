Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 588,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 373,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

EQX stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

