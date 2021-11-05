Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$95.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$80.50 price target (down previously from C$161.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.21.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $123.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

