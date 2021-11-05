Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 15,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 234.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

