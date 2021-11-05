Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 15,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $509,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 1st, Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00.
Shares of Equitable stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 807,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 542,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 49,205 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 234.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 56,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.